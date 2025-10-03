Greenleaf Trust Decreases Stock Position in TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR $TTE

Greenleaf Trust lowered its stake in TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 3.3% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 3.6% in the second quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 7.6% in the second quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 0.7% in the second quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,667,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 12.0% in the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 5,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

TotalEnergies stock opened at $59.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $142.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.53. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $52.78 and a fifty-two week high of $69.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $44.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.44 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.59%. As a group, analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas Exane reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. BNP Paribas cut TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank set a $65.00 target price on TotalEnergies and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.45.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

