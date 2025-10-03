Greenleaf Trust Has $705,000 Stake in Owens Corning Inc $OC

Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,125 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Owens Corning by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,815,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,401,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,855 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Owens Corning by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,380,123 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $339,930,000 after purchasing an additional 957,295 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Owens Corning by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,476,067 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $210,812,000 after purchasing an additional 27,185 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 865,665 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,634,000 after buying an additional 5,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 179.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 863,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,287,000 after buying an additional 553,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Price Performance

OC stock opened at $140.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.53. The stock has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57, a P/E/G ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.32. Owens Corning Inc has a 1 year low of $123.40 and a 1 year high of $214.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.64 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning Inc will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 20th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is presently 71.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OC shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $180.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $184.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.55.

Owens Corning Company Profile

(Free Report)

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

See Also

