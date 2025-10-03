Greenleaf Trust Has $747,000 Holdings in DTE Energy Company $DTE

Greenleaf Trust cut its position in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in DTE Energy by 3.8% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 0.9% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 9,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 2.0% during the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1.8% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total value of $224,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 4,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,621.09. This represents a 27.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

DTE opened at $139.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $28.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.66. DTE Energy Company has a fifty-two week low of $115.59 and a fifty-two week high of $142.05.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 10.16%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DTE Energy Company will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.00.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

