Greenleaf Trust Has $822,000 Position in Xcel Energy Inc. $XEL

Greenleaf Trust reduced its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,067 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XEL. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 62.9% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the first quarter worth about $50,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XEL. UBS Group set a $82.00 price target on Xcel Energy in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Xcel Energy from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Mizuho set a $83.00 price target on Xcel Energy in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.36.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $79.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.37. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.12 and a 52-week high of $81.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 14.85%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Xcel Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

