Greenleaf Trust Has $823,000 Position in First Solar, Inc. $FSLR

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,969 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in First Solar were worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FSLR. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the first quarter worth approximately $114,730,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in First Solar by 16,857.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 759,033 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $95,965,000 after acquiring an additional 754,557 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in First Solar by 32.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,427,500 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $306,909,000 after acquiring an additional 592,444 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in First Solar by 22,107.8% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 512,556 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $64,802,000 after acquiring an additional 510,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hill City Capital LP lifted its stake in First Solar by 59.4% in the first quarter. Hill City Capital LP now owns 1,355,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $171,313,000 after acquiring an additional 505,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 23,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.47, for a total transaction of $4,434,958.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 87,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,317,279.66. The trade was a 21.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nathan B. Theurer sold 686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.03, for a total transaction of $124,872.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,715 shares of company stock worth $5,733,305 in the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $232.13 on Friday. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.56 and a 1 year high of $240.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.50. First Solar had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.25 earnings per share. First Solar’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. First Solar has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-16.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price (up from $255.00) on shares of First Solar in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of First Solar to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of First Solar from $212.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of First Solar from $275.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of First Solar from $241.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.04.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

