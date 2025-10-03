Greenleaf Trust Lowers Stock Holdings in Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO

Greenleaf Trust reduced its position in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 411 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 17 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 85.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,537.50, for a total value of $9,241,912.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 42,138 shares in the company, valued at $64,787,175. The trade was a 12.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,032 shares of company stock valued at $28,153,015. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Trading Up 17.8%

NYSE:FICO opened at $1,781.42 on Friday. Fair Isaac Corporation has a twelve month low of $1,300.00 and a twelve month high of $2,402.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.67, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,469.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,703.01.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $8.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.75 by $0.82. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 32.80% and a negative return on equity of 48.88%. The firm had revenue of $536.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.150-29.150 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 19th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FICO has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $2,300.00 target price on Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday. Griffin Securities set a $1,800.00 target price on Fair Isaac in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,950.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,000.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,650.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,130.29.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FICO

Fair Isaac Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.