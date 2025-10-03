Greenleaf Trust Lowers Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX

Greenleaf Trust cut its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bennett Selby Investments LP grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 14.2% during the second quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $517,000. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $266,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Old Port Advisors grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 34.5% during the second quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Sharon E. Underberg sold 5,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.60, for a total value of $3,551,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,156 shares in the company, valued at $4,011,249.60. This trade represents a 46.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 2,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.33, for a total value of $1,415,710.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,600.46. This represents a 89.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,057 shares of company stock valued at $34,293,468. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Leerink Partners raised their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $640.00 price target on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Monday, August 4th. BTIG Research increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $545.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $722.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $656.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $633.84 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $356.14 and a one year high of $688.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $633.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $533.33. The company has a market cap of $50.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.58.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.35. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 64.42% and a net margin of 24.41%.The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.400-12.760 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.