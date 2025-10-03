Greenleaf Trust Lowers Stock Position in Regal Rexnord Corporation $RRX

Greenleaf Trust reduced its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,996,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 932,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,203,000 after purchasing an additional 403,845 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,712,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,955,000 after purchasing an additional 396,737 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,436,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,435,000 after purchasing an additional 259,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,678,000. 99.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on RRX. KeyCorp set a $180.00 price target on Regal Rexnord and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target (up from $145.00) on shares of Regal Rexnord in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Regal Rexnord in a report on Monday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut Regal Rexnord from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $192.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.63.

Shares of RRX opened at $143.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.16. Regal Rexnord Corporation has a 1 year low of $90.56 and a 1 year high of $185.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 4.28%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. Regal Rexnord has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.700-10.300 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regal Rexnord Corporation will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is currently 37.23%.

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

