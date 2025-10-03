Greenleaf Trust Reduces Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

Greenleaf Trust trimmed its position in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,579 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NXPI. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 11.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,731,044 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,419,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,474 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth about $219,878,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,342,675 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $635,310,000 after buying an additional 839,113 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,404,587 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $647,387,000 after buying an additional 567,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 1,730,255 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $328,852,000 after buying an additional 534,404 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $289.00 price objective (up from $237.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. KGI Securities raised NXP Semiconductors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.05.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NXPI opened at $227.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $224.46 and its 200 day moving average is $209.41. The company has a market capitalization of $57.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.44. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 12-month low of $148.09 and a 12-month high of $256.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 17.72%.The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. NXP Semiconductors has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.890-3.300 EPS. Research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be paid a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 48.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NXP Semiconductors news, President Rafael Sotomayor sold 2,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.57, for a total value of $439,140.00. Following the sale, the president owned 4,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,628.06. The trade was a 28.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.21, for a total value of $216,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,476,281.88. The trade was a 12.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,785 shares of company stock valued at $2,197,852 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.