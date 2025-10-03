Greenleaf Trust Sells 1,014 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. $OKE

Greenleaf Trust decreased its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 2,466.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 152.1% in the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a $83.00 target price on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ONEOK in a report on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of ONEOK from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Scotiabank set a $92.00 price target on shares of ONEOK and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of ONEOK from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

ONEOK Price Performance

NYSE OKE opened at $72.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.01. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.63 and a 52 week high of $118.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.27.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 14.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. ONEOK has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.370-5.370 EPS. Research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.7%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 80.31%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

See Also

