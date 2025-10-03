Greenleaf Trust Sells 1,098 Shares of General Mills, Inc. $GIS

Greenleaf Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in General Mills were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kera Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of General Mills by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 522,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,245,000 after purchasing an additional 35,494 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 452,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,076,000 after purchasing an additional 32,628 shares in the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter worth about $3,610,000. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its position in shares of General Mills by 126.1% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 774,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,285,000 after purchasing an additional 431,693 shares in the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In other news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 4,000 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $200,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 66,593 shares in the company, valued at $3,332,313.72. The trade was a 5.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $50.32 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $48.29 and a one year high of $73.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.75 and a 200-day moving average of $53.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of -0.03.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 17th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. General Mills had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. General Mills’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 46.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 19th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.82.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

