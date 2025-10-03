Greenleaf Trust Sells 1,455 Shares of Entergy Corporation $ETR

Greenleaf Trust cut its holdings in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Entergy were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Entergy by 0.8% in the second quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 16,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 17,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 100.0% during the first quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 18.6% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 1.8% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 10,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ETR shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Entergy in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho set a $97.00 price target on shares of Entergy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $96.00 price target (up from $88.00) on shares of Entergy in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Entergy from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.80.

Entergy Price Performance

ETR stock opened at $93.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.19. The stock has a market cap of $41.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Entergy Corporation has a 1 year low of $64.38 and a 1 year high of $94.31.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.14. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 14.35%.The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. Entergy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.750-3.95 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entergy

In other news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 4,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $403,901.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 3,318 shares in the company, valued at $300,279. This trade represents a 57.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

