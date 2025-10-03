Greenleaf Trust Sells 455 Shares of Monster Beverage Corporation $MNST

Greenleaf Trust decreased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MNST. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 81.8% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 5,441 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 17.0% during the first quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 7.0% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 104,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at $247,000. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on MNST shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total value of $637,300.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 51,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,262,402.43. This trade represents a 16.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monster Beverage Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of MNST opened at $67.58 on Friday. Monster Beverage Corporation has a twelve month low of $45.70 and a twelve month high of $67.89. The company has a market cap of $65.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.50.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Monster Beverage Corporation will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.