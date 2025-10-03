Greenleaf Trust Sells 4,781 Shares of Devon Energy Corporation $DVN

Greenleaf Trust lessened its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,500 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,781 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 833 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 350.5% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 991 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kelt Kindick sold 7,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $257,140.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 31,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,061.46. This represents a 19.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.81.

DVN opened at $34.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.18. Devon Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $25.89 and a 52-week high of $43.29.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Devon Energy had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Devon Energy Corporation will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.52%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

