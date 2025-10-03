Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Grows Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $338.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.10 and a 12 month high of $374.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 86.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $317.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.30.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 60.20%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVGO. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $255.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $338.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $357.22.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 148,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.67, for a total value of $49,879,007.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 825,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,088,746.66. This represents a 15.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total transaction of $124,620,194.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 37,722,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,746,821,463.94. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and sold 666,071 shares worth $225,623,008. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

