HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. $HONE Shares Purchased by GC Wealth Management RIA LLC

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC increased its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC’s holdings in HarborOne Bancorp were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Genesis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Genesis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $497,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 350.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 106,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 82,521 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 8.5% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 134,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 10,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 70.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 463,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,808,000 after buying an additional 191,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

HarborOne Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ HONE opened at $13.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $588.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.64. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.89 and a 52-week high of $13.84.

HarborOne Bancorp Dividend Announcement

HarborOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HONE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $45.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.39 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 4.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 3rd. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of HarborOne Bancorp from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HarborOne Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and primary lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, home equity, and consumer loans.

