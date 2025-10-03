Harrington Investments INC Lowers Holdings in Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

Harrington Investments INC lessened its holdings in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,640 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 7.3% of Harrington Investments INC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $13,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Newton One Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 66.7% in the first quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 75 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Bulwark Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Westend Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 386.7% during the 2nd quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total transaction of $75,315,699.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 790,852 shares in the company, valued at $399,206,272.56. This represents a 15.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 4,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.32, for a total value of $2,557,502.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 39,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,624,012.52. This represents a 11.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $515.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.81, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $512.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $465.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Microsoft Corporation has a one year low of $344.79 and a one year high of $555.45.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.30. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.15% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The firm had revenue of $76.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Microsoft has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on MSFT. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective (up from $600.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Microsoft from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Arete raised their price objective on Microsoft from $700.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised Microsoft from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $630.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $617.63.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

