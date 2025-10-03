HB Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,195 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF $VXF

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VXF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 152.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,081,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,230 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 886.9% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,103,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,066,000 after purchasing an additional 991,563 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 103.0% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,583,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,693,000 after purchasing an additional 803,373 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 101.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 480,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,711,000 after purchasing an additional 242,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tenon Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 105.3% in the second quarter. Tenon Financial LLC now owns 334,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,133,000 after purchasing an additional 171,550 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF opened at $211.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $146.68 and a 1 year high of $214.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.97.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

