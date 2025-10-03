HB Wealth Management LLC Acquires 14,184 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. $FCX

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,175 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,184 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 59.6% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at $37,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FCX has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $42.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.47.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of FCX opened at $38.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.58. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.66 and a twelve month high of $51.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.73%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Stories

