HB Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,748 Shares of General Mills, Inc. $GIS

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perpetual Ltd lifted its position in General Mills by 3.5% during the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 5,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its position in shares of General Mills by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 52,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank grew its position in General Mills by 0.8% in the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 24,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in General Mills by 1.5% in the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 13,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $200,160.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 66,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,332,313.72. This trade represents a 5.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $50.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of -0.03. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.29 and a fifty-two week high of $73.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.12.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 17th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. General Mills had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 46.12%.

GIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down previously from $53.00) on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on General Mills from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 19th. HSBC cut their target price on General Mills from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Zacks Research raised shares of General Mills from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.82.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

