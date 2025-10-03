HB Wealth Management LLC Acquires 239 Shares of Graco Inc. $GGG

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 239 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graco by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Graco by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graco by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 23,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Optas LLC grew its stake in shares of Graco by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Graco by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GGG stock opened at $84.77 on Friday. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.06 and a twelve month high of $92.86. The stock has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.09.

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.03). Graco had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $571.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 20th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 39.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GGG shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Graco from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Graco in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.50.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

