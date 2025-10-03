HB Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 13.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 52,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,643,000 after buying an additional 3,981 shares during the period. Elliott Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 1st quarter worth $122,302,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,690,000 after buying an additional 31,073 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 1st quarter worth $451,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 24,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,635,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $772.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $782.63 and its 200 day moving average is $814.92. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $701.41 and a 1 year high of $994.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $6.42. Equinix had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 11.11%.The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equinix has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 37.670-38.480 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $4.69 per share. This represents a $18.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.74%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EQIX shares. Dbs Bank upgraded Equinix to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Equinix from $798.00 to $804.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Wolfe Research cut Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Equinix from $1,069.00 to $900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Equinix from $1,020.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $962.52.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.50, for a total value of $58,612.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,935,708. This represents a 0.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $771.11, for a total value of $311,528.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,378 shares in the company, valued at $4,918,139.58. This represents a 5.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

