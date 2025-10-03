HB Wealth Management LLC Buys 7,448 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF $DFAE

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,448 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFAE. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 4,829.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Hurley Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Hurley Capital LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $31.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.59. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $22.68 and a twelve month high of $32.07.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

