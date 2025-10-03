HB Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $SCHZ

HB Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 48.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,731 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New Republic Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 132.6% during the 1st quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 201.4% during the 1st quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $23.48 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.43 and a 1-year high of $23.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.09.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

