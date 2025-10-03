HB Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Archer Daniels Midland Company $ADM

HB Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,637 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 350.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,455,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,030,000 after purchasing an additional 13,579,379 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 17.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,944,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791,597 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Archer Daniels Midland in the first quarter worth $81,306,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the second quarter valued at $39,094,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 8.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,753,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,250,000 after buying an additional 607,767 shares during the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Monday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Archer Daniels Midland from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

NYSE ADM opened at $59.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.92 and a 200 day moving average of $53.14. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a 1 year low of $40.98 and a 1 year high of $64.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $21.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.56 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Archer Daniels Midland has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.000 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 89.87%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

