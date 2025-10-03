HB Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO

HB Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 761 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.9% during the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.8% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.1% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Adero Partners LLC boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.9% during the first quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 46.0% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, President Karl Slatoff sold 48,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.68, for a total transaction of $11,155,181.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 22,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.47, for a total transaction of $5,113,298.13. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 129,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,523,786.24. This represents a 14.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 141,825 shares of company stock valued at $32,532,671. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $272.00 target price for the company. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.50.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

Shares of TTWO opened at $256.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $146.76 and a one year high of $261.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.40 billion, a PE ratio of -10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.01.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.33. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 72.92% and a positive return on equity of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.52) earnings per share. Take-Two Interactive Software’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Take-Two Interactive Software has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.950 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.600-2.850 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Featured Stories

