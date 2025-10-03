HB Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF $SMH

HB Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,151 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. GK Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. GK Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period.

Shares of SMH stock opened at $338.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $300.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.25. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $170.11 and a 12 month high of $340.00. The company has a market capitalization of $31.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.35.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

