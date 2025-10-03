HB Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Manulife Financial Corp $MFC

HB Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Manulife Financial Corp (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 31.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,043 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Manulife Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Manulife Financial by 178,700.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Manulife Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Manulife Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Manulife Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. 52.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $48.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Manulife Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MFC opened at $31.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.79. The company has a market capitalization of $53.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.98. Manulife Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $25.92 and a 1 year high of $33.07.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 10.46%.During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Manulife Financial Corp will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were given a $0.3199 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.70%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

