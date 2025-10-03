HB Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Packaging Corporation of America $PKG

HB Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Packaging Corporation of America were worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Packaging Corporation of America in the first quarter valued at $2,127,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America during the first quarter worth about $309,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 5.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 718.0% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 8,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America during the first quarter worth about $289,000. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PKG opened at $215.29 on Friday. Packaging Corporation of America has a twelve month low of $172.71 and a twelve month high of $250.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $207.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Packaging Corporation of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.04. Packaging Corporation of America had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 10.47%.The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Packaging Corporation of America has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.800-2.800 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Packaging Corporation of America’s payout ratio is 49.90%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PKG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Packaging Corporation of America from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Zacks Research upgraded Packaging Corporation of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Packaging Corporation of America in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $242.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Packaging Corporation of America from $197.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Packaging Corporation of America from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.83.

In other Packaging Corporation of America news, CEO Mark W. Kowlzan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.97, for a total value of $5,399,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 437,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,460,526.66. The trade was a 5.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

