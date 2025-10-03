HB Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Constellation Brands Inc $STZ

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 31.6% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 138,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,500,000 after purchasing an additional 33,241 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 23,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.4% in the second quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 71,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 10.0% during the second quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 19,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial raised Constellation Brands to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $180.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $209.00 price objective (down previously from $239.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.16.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In related news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $138,749.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,022. The trade was a 8.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of STZ stock opened at $140.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.79, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.74. Constellation Brands Inc has a 1 year low of $131.20 and a 1 year high of $254.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 1st. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by ($0.23). Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 31.41%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 30th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 30th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -170.71%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

