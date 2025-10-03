HB Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Realty Income Corporation $O

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Realty Income during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 78.3% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 288.0% during the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 87.6% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Realty Income Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of O stock opened at $60.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Realty Income Corporation has a 12-month low of $50.71 and a 12-month high of $64.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.78.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.01). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 16.77%.The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.4%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 313.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Realty Income news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $664,730.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 19,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,920.73. The trade was a 36.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

O has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Realty Income from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on Realty Income from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on O

Realty Income Company Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.