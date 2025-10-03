HB Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. $BRO

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 38.9% during the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. SFM LLC raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 353.0% in the second quarter. SFM LLC now owns 8,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 6,344 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 7.1% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 13.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 298.5% in the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRO stock opened at $93.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.38 and a 200-day moving average of $106.02. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.99 and a 12-month high of $125.68. The company has a current ratio of 6.72, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $30.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.79.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 17.29%.

In related news, Director Paul J. Krump acquired 2,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $93.31 per share, for a total transaction of $249,884.18. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,488.43. This trade represents a 100.11% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bronislaw Edmund Masojada acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.44 per share, with a total value of $91,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,200. The trade was a 25.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BRO shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Brown & Brown from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 18th. Bank of America raised Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Monday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.08.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

