HB Wealth Management LLC Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in Texas Pacific Land Corporation $TPL

HB Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 4.8% during the first quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 8,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,383,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 320.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 110.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 21 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 338.3% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter worth about $4,368,000. Institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TPL opened at $967.54 on Friday. Texas Pacific Land Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $845.56 and a fifty-two week high of $1,769.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of 48.23 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $921.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,102.90.

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.48 by ($0.43). Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 62.16% and a return on equity of 39.47%. The business had revenue of $187.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.00 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is presently 31.90%.

In related news, Director Eric L. Oliver acquired 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $881.27 per share, for a total transaction of $88,127.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 393,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,867,872. This trade represents a 0.03% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

