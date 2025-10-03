HB Wealth Management LLC Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF $VOX

HB Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 24.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth $82,000.

VOX opened at $186.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $181.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.10. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52 week low of $129.33 and a 52 week high of $192.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.04.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

