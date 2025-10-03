HB Wealth Management LLC Has $1.62 Million Holdings in TransMedics Group, Inc. $TMDX

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 44.3% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 20.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 38.3% during the first quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

TMDX stock opened at $116.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.17, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.14 and a beta of 2.08. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.00 and a 12 month high of $146.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.00.

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $157.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.64 million. TransMedics Group had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. TransMedics Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TMDX shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.40.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

