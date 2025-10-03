HB Wealth Management LLC Has $1.85 Million Holdings in Entergy Corporation $ETR

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Mattson Financial Services LLC increased its position in Entergy by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in Entergy by 135.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Entergy by 188.5% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ETR opened at $93.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.19. Entergy Corporation has a 12-month low of $64.38 and a 12-month high of $94.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $41.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.62.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.14. Entergy had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. Entergy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.750-3.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.85%.

In other Entergy news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 4,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $403,901.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,279. This trade represents a 57.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Entergy in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Entergy from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Entergy in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Entergy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Entergy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.80.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

