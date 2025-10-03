HB Wealth Management LLC Has $1.92 Million Holdings in Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF $AVSU

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSU – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVSU. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF by 34.8% during the second quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 91,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,297,000 after acquiring an additional 23,699 shares in the last quarter. Vestment Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vestment Financial LLC now owns 23,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 5,471 shares in the last quarter. Maseco LLP bought a new position in shares of Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,290,000. Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 13,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC now owns 70,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,853,000 after purchasing an additional 5,488 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $73.96 on Friday. Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $54.53 and a one year high of $74.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.06. The company has a market capitalization of $419.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.08.

Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF (AVSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in US companies of all market capitalizations. Holdings are screened for multiple ESG metrics and selected based on fundamental criteria AVSU was launched on Mar 15, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.