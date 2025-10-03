HB Wealth Management LLC Has $2 Million Holdings in Albemarle Corporation $ALB

HB Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 92.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,956 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 393,989 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Albemarle by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 727 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALB stock opened at $87.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 1.65. Albemarle Corporation has a 12-month low of $49.43 and a 12-month high of $113.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.77.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Albemarle had a negative net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Albemarle has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Albemarle Corporation will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -17.38%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ALB shares. UBS Group upgraded Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Mizuho set a $76.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $85.83.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

