HB Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.25 Million Investment in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF $XOP

HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,000. HB Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 20.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 24.3% during the second quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 76,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Stock Down 1.9%

XOP stock opened at $131.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.03. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 52 week low of $99.01 and a 52 week high of $149.82.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

