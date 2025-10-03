HB Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,982 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,544 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 116.1% in the 1st quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. William Blair upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.61.

In other news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 4,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total value of $326,898.44. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 22,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,748,278.92. The trade was a 15.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total transaction of $698,637.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 206,900 shares in the company, valued at $16,150,614. This trade represents a 4.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:EW opened at $76.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 3.87. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a one year low of $64.00 and a one year high of $83.00. The company has a market cap of $45.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.05.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 72.96% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.540-0.60 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.500 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

