HB Wealth Management LLC Purchases 550 Shares of Corteva, Inc. $CTVA

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Corteva by 4,444.4% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Citigroup lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $83.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Corteva in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.36.

Corteva Stock Up 2.9%

NYSE:CTVA opened at $63.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.76. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.40 and a 1-year high of $77.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert D. King sold 37,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.20, for a total transaction of $2,766,176.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 49,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,655,240.40. This trade represents a 43.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

