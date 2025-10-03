HB Wealth Management LLC Purchases 57 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Stock Performance

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $471.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $87.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.98, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $561.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $509.25. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $365.74 and a twelve month high of $651.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SNPS shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $715.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $660.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $660.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $575.31.

Read Our Latest Report on Synopsys

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert G. Painter acquired 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $425.44 per share, with a total value of $148,904.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 2,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,683.04. This represents a 18.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.01, for a total transaction of $6,694,687.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 71,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,181,951.15. This trade represents a 13.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,894 shares of company stock valued at $16,760,783 in the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.