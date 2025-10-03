HB Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF $USMV

HB Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 23.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,770 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,624,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352,591 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 263,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,703,000 after purchasing an additional 24,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $283,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $94.85 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $83.99 and a 1 year high of $95.12. The company has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.78.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

