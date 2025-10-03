HB Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF $SHV

HB Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,871 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after buying an additional 4,457 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 139.1% in the 1st quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 120,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,321,000 after purchasing an additional 70,161 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 180.0% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 162,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,005,000 after purchasing an additional 104,788 shares in the last quarter. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $41,366,000. Finally, Integrity Alliance LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $338,000. Institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.28. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.91 and a 52-week high of $110.57.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.3674 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

