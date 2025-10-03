HB Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF $JSI

HB Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JSI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF by 11,666.7% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF in the first quarter worth $250,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF in the first quarter worth $308,000. CLG LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF in the first quarter worth $317,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $373,000.

JSI opened at $52.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.23. Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF has a 12-month low of $51.05 and a 12-month high of $53.15.

The Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (JSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to the US securitized market. The fund invests predominantly in investment grade securities. JSI was launched on Nov 8, 2023 and is issued by Janus Henderson.

