HB Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,736 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. $MAA

HB Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 13.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,736 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 107.1% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 972.2% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MAA opened at $136.20 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.07 and a twelve month high of $173.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.77.

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $549.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.240 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 8.650-8.890 EPS. Analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.515 per share. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $6.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.69%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAA. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $177.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 11th. BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.78.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

