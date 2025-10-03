HB Wealth Management LLC Sells 202 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX

HB Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 328.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEXX Laboratories

In other news, EVP Michael Lane sold 8,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.74, for a total value of $5,279,921.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 7,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,477,041.68. This trade represents a 54.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 29,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.98, for a total value of $18,491,734.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 83,311 shares in the company, valued at $52,650,885.78. The trade was a 25.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,057 shares of company stock valued at $34,293,468 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $720.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $545.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective (up from $510.00) on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Leerink Partners upped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $656.50.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $633.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.78, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.58. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $356.14 and a fifty-two week high of $688.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $633.20 and a 200-day moving average of $533.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 64.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.400-12.760 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

