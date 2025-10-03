HB Wealth Management LLC Sells 290 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. $FTNT

HB Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,753 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dover Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 1.0% in the second quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 9,451 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.4% in the first quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 4,330 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 0.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 17,841 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 16.6% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 752 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 0.9% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 12,334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 158,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $15,607,701.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 51,391,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,061,072,243.92. This represents a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 476,596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $46,935,174.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 9,730,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,265,548.80. This represents a 4.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.03.

Fortinet stock opened at $86.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $66.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.73 and its 200 day moving average is $95.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.12 and a 52-week high of $114.82.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 111.46%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Fortinet’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

