HB Wealth Management LLC Sells 299 Shares of Dover Corporation $DOV

HB Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DOV. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Dover by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dover by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Dover by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Dover by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dover stock opened at $166.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.26. Dover Corporation has a one year low of $143.04 and a one year high of $222.31.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 29.29%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. Dover has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.350-9.550 EPS. Analysts forecast that Dover Corporation will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 12.55%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DOV. Mizuho boosted their target price on Dover from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Dover from $211.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $226.00 target price (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Dover in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Dover from $219.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Dover from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.67.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

