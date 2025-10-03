HB Wealth Management LLC Sells 352 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation $BAH

HB Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAH. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter worth $399,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 627.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 7,839.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 209,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,863,000 after purchasing an additional 206,422 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter worth $839,000. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $119.00 price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $102.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.09. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a twelve month low of $96.96 and a twelve month high of $190.59. The firm has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.42.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 73.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.200-6.550 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 27.03%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

